Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (2nd L) celebrates with his team mates Sergio Ramos (L) and Sergio Busquets after winning their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Prospects for this week's Euro 2012 semi-finals:

Portugal v Spain, Wednesday 1845 GMT, Donetsk

- -

SPAIN

Holders Spain are favourites given they will use all the experience they have garnered from their sensational run in the last four years with triumphs at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

However, Vincente del Bosque's policy of starting without a striker has prompted much debate, with detractors saying their much-lauded keep-ball philosophy has now become boring.

An opening 1-1 draw with spirited Italy was followed by a 4-0 thrashing of Ireland when two-goal forward Fernando Torres was restored to the starting lineup.

A cagey 1-0 win over Croatia was matched by an even duller 2-0 quarter-final victory over France where Xabi Alonso headed in after 19 minutes. They then proceeded to pass and pass but without really threatening a second until Alonso's late penalty.

- -

PORTUGAL

Cristiano Ronaldo has found form for the Portuguese after a slow start and will surely be key to their chances of upsetting their Iberian neighbours, with the Real Madrid man expected to test the Spanish defence more than the whole France team.

Portugal started with a 1-0 defeat by Germany in a difficult Group B before a 3-2 victory over Denmark which exposed defensive frailties but showed off a new determined streak, typified by substitute Silvestre Varela's 87th minute winner.

Ronaldo woke up with two goals in the 2-1 win over Netherlands and combined well with fellow wideman Nani in the 1-0 last-eight success against the Czech Republic where a plethora of chances for the 27-year-old finally brought a goal.

Lone striker Helder Postiga will miss the Spain clash through injury so Hugo Almeida is expected to step in.

- -

PREVIOUS MEETINGS/PENALTIES

Spain and Portugal have clashed 34 times with Spain registering 16 wins and Portugal six. The Portuguese won 4-0 in their last meeting, a friendly in Lisbon two years ago, but Spain prevailed 1-0 in their last competitive encounter in the last 16 at the 2010 World Cup.

Trophyless Portugal have a good record in penalty shootouts having eliminated England that way in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

Spain, who won every knockout match at the 2010 World Cup 1-0, have prevailed in a shootout three times and lost on penalties three times in major tournaments.

- -

AVERAGE ODDS

Spain to win tie 2/5, Portugal to win tie 7/4,

Spain to win tournament 8/5, Portugal to win tournament 11/2

- - - -

Germany v Italy, Thursday 1845 GMT, Warsaw

- -

GERMANY

Joachim Loew's largely young yet experienced side have arguably played the most exciting football of all so far as they look for their fourth European crown to go with successes in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

Mario Gomez scored all three goals as they beat Portugal 1-0 in their Group B opener before silencing old rivals the Netherlands 2-1.

A 2-1 win over Denmark thanks to strikes from Lukas Podolski and Lars Bender set up a quarter-final with Greece, who were crushed 4-2 in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament when Loew surprisingly rested Gomez and others.

Gomez is expected to return to the starting lineup for the semi in Warsaw. The poor defending for Greece's first goal gives Italy hope that they are beatable though, just like in the 2006 World Cup semi-final.

- -

ITALY

Expectations were low heading into the tournament after a string of friendly losses and another domestic match-fixing scandal but Italy have surprised pundits with a more open style than usual, even in the 0-0 last-eight draw with England.

The excellent Antonio Di Natale goal from a sublime Andrea Pirlo pass in the 1-1 opener with Spain was an example of Cesare Prandelli's wish for more flamboyant play but the 1-1 draw with Croatia and 2-0 victory over Ireland were patchy affairs.

Deep-lying playmaker Pirlo has scored or set up all four goals in Poland and Ukraine and Germany will have to stop him dictating play, tricky with Bastian Schweinsteiger carrying an ankle knock which could yet rule him out.

Striker Mario Balotelli is the great enigma, scoring a top goal against Ireland but missing too many chances against England before netting a spot kick in the 4-2 shootout win. The Germans will be confident that a strong defensive opening will lead the temperamental striker to go off the boil if he starts.

- -

PREVIOUS MEETINGS/PENALTIES

Germany and Italy have met 30 times, with the Germans winning seven games and the Azzurri 14, including the 2006 World Cup semi-final in Germany when Marcello Lippi's men won 2-0 after extra time en route to lifting the trophy.

Germany are penalty masters and have succeeded in five of six shootouts at major tournaments while Italy have now won three out of eight.

- -

AVERAGE ODDS

Germany to win tie 2/5, Italy to win tie 7/4

Germany to win tournament 13/8, Italy to win tournament 11/2

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)