MARSEILLE, France, June 19 Following is a factbox on the qualification criteria for the second round of Euro 2016.
France, Italy and Spain have already reached the last 16.
* The top two sides in each group will go through to the second round.
* If two or more teams finish level on points, their position will be determined by "mini league" situation which involves only the matches played between those teams.
- Number of points obtained in the matches played between those teams.
- Superior goal difference in the matches played between those teams.
- Number of goals scored in the matches played between those teams.
- Superior goal difference in all group matches.
- Number of goals scored in all group matches.
- Fair play conduct (one point for a yellow card, three points for a red card).
- Position in the UEFA national team coefficient ranking system.
* The four best third-placed teams will also go through to the last 16.
- They will be decided by the number of points they won, followed by goal difference, goals scored, fair play record and UEFA national team co-efficient ranking.
