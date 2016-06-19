MARSEILLE, France, June 19 Following is a factbox on the qualification criteria for the second round of Euro 2016.

France, Italy and Spain have already reached the last 16.

* The top two sides in each group will go through to the second round.

* If two or more teams finish level on points, their position will be determined by "mini league" situation which involves only the matches played between those teams.

- Number of points obtained in the matches played between those teams.

- Superior goal difference in the matches played between those teams.

- Number of goals scored in the matches played between those teams.

- Superior goal difference in all group matches.

- Number of goals scored in all group matches.

- Fair play conduct (one point for a yellow card, three points for a red card).

- Position in the UEFA national team coefficient ranking system.

* The four best third-placed teams will also go through to the last 16.

- They will be decided by the number of points they won, followed by goal difference, goals scored, fair play record and UEFA national team co-efficient ranking.

