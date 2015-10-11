Belgium's supporters celebrate qualifying for Euro 2016 after defeating Andorra in their Group B qualifying soccer match at Estadi Nacional stadium in Andorra la Vella, Andorra, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON List of teams who have qualified for the Euro 2016 finals in France after Saturday's matches with one round remaining:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

England

Iceland

Italy

Northern Ireland

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

Wales

The above countries will join hosts France at the 24-team tournament which will be held from June 10 to July 10.

(Compiled by Ken Ferris)