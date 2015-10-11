Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON List of teams who have qualified for the Euro 2016 finals in France after Saturday's matches with one round remaining:
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
England
Iceland
Italy
Northern Ireland
Portugal
Spain
Switzerland
Wales
The above countries will join hosts France at the 24-team tournament which will be held from June 10 to July 10.
(Compiled by Ken Ferris)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.