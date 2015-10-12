LONDON The state of play on the road to the Euro 2016 finals in France with qualifying games completed in Groups D, F and I on Sunday, and the remaining groups to be finalised on Monday and Tuesday.

Qualified:

Hosts: France

Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic

Group B: Belgium, Wales

Group C: Spain

Group D: Germany, Poland

Group E: England, Switzerland

Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania

Group G: Austria

Group H: Italy

Group I: Portugal, Albania

Still in contention for automatic qualification:

Group C: Slovakia and Ukraine

Group G: Russia and Sweden

Group H: Norway and Croatia

Playoff places:

Group A: Turkey or Netherlands

Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus

Group C: Slovakia or Ukraine

Group D: Ireland

Group E: Slovenia or Estonia

Group F: Hungary

Group G: Russia or Sweden

Group H: Norway or Croatia

Group I: Denmark

The third-placed side with the best record against the first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go into the two-legged playoffs in November.

