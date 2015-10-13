LONDON Including hosts France, 18 countries are through to the finals with qualifying games now completed in six of the nine groups: Groups C, D, E, F, G and I.
Groups A, B and H will be finalised on Tuesday.
Qualified:
Hosts: France
Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic
Group B: Belgium, Wales
Group C: Spain, Slovakia
Group D: Germany, Poland
Group E: England, Switzerland
Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania
Group G: Austria, Russia
Group H: Italy
Group I: Portugal, Albania
Still in contention for automatic qualification:
Group H: Norway and Croatia
Playoff places:
Group A: Turkey or Netherlands
Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus
Group C: Ukraine
Group D: Ireland
Group E: Slovenia
Group F: Hungary
Group G: Sweden
Group H: Norway or Croatia
Group I: Denmark
The third-placed side with the best record against the first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go into the two-legged playoffs in November.
