By Mike Collett LONDON, Oct 11 The state of play on the road to the Euro 2016 finals in France with qualifying games completed in Groups D, F and I on Sunday, and the remaining groups to be finalised on Monday and Tuesday. Qualified: Hosts: France Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic Group B: Belgium, Wales Group C: Spain Group D: Germany, Poland Group E: England, Switzerland Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania Group G: Austria Group H: Italy Group I: Portugal, Albania Still in contention for automatic qualification: Group C: Slovakia and Ukraine Group G: Russia and Sweden Group H: Norway and Croatia Playoff places: Group A: Turkey or Netherlands Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus Group C: Slovakia or Ukraine Group D: Ireland Group E: Slovenia or Estonia Group F: Hungary Group G: Russia or Sweden Group H: Norway or Croatia Group I: Denmark The third-placed side with the best record against the first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go into the two-legged playoffs in November. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)