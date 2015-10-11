By Mike Collett
LONDON, Oct 11 The state of play on the road to
the Euro 2016 finals in France with qualifying games completed
in Groups D, F and I on Sunday, and the remaining groups to be
finalised on Monday and Tuesday.
Qualified:
Hosts: France
Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic
Group B: Belgium, Wales
Group C: Spain
Group D: Germany, Poland
Group E: England, Switzerland
Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania
Group G: Austria
Group H: Italy
Group I: Portugal, Albania
Still in contention for automatic qualification:
Group C: Slovakia and Ukraine
Group G: Russia and Sweden
Group H: Norway and Croatia
Playoff places:
Group A: Turkey or Netherlands
Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus
Group C: Slovakia or Ukraine
Group D: Ireland
Group E: Slovenia or Estonia
Group F: Hungary
Group G: Russia or Sweden
Group H: Norway or Croatia
Group I: Denmark
The third-placed side with the best record against the
first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also
qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go
into the two-legged playoffs in November.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)