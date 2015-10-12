(Removes extra word in headline, no change to copy) By Mike Collett LONDON, Oct 12 Including hosts France, 17 countries are through to the finals with qualifying games now completed in Groups D, F, G and I. Groups C and E will be completed later on Monday and Groups A, B and H will be finalised on Tuesday. Qualified: Hosts: France Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic Group B: Belgium, Wales Group C: Spain Group D: Germany, Poland Group E: England, Switzerland Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania Group G: Austria, Russia Group H: Italy Group I: Portugal, Albania Still in contention for automatic qualification: Group C: Slovakia and Ukraine Group H: Norway and Croatia Playoff places: Group A: Turkey or Netherlands Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus Group C: Slovakia or Ukraine Group D: Ireland Group E: Slovenia or Estonia Group F: Hungary Group G: Sweden Group H: Norway or Croatia Group I: Denmark The third-placed side with the best record against the first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go into the two-legged playoffs in November. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)