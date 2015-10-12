(Adding details after later qualifiers)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Oct 12 Including hosts France, 18
countries are through to the finals with qualifying games now
completed in six of the nine groups: Groups C, D, E, F, G and I.
Groups A, B and H will be finalised on Tuesday.
Qualified:
Hosts: France
Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic
Group B: Belgium, Wales
Group C: Spain, Slovakia
Group D: Germany, Poland
Group E: England, Switzerland
Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania
Group G: Austria, Russia
Group H: Italy
Group I: Portugal, Albania
Still in contention for automatic qualification:
Group H: Norway and Croatia
Playoff places:
Group A: Turkey or Netherlands
Group B: Bosnia, Israel or Cyprus
Group C: Ukraine
Group D: Ireland
Group E: Slovenia
Group F: Hungary
Group G: Sweden
Group H: Norway or Croatia
Group I: Denmark
The third-placed side with the best record against the
first, second, fourth and fifth teams in their group also
qualify automatically. The eight other third-placed teams go
into the two-legged playoffs in November.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)