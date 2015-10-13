By Mike Collett LONDON, Oct 13 Twenty countries are through to the Euro 2016 finals, including hosts France, with all the qualifying games now completed. The remaining four finalists will be decided after the two-legged playoffs being held between November 12-17. Qualified: Hosts: France Group A: Iceland, Czech Republic Group B: Belgium, Wales Group C: Spain, Slovakia Group D: Germany, Poland Group E: England, Switzerland Group F: Northern Ireland, Romania Group G: Austria, Russia Group H: Italy, Croatia Group I: Portugal, Albania Best 3rd team: Turkey (Group A) Eight teams to playoffs: Group B: Bosnia Group C: Ukraine Group D: Ireland Group E: Slovenia Group F: Hungary Group G: Sweden Group H: Norway Group I: Denmark The playoff draw is on Sunday, Oct 18 and the draw for the finals is on Saturday, Dec. 12 (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)