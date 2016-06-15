Football Soccer - Romania v Switzerland - EURO 2016 - Group A - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 15/6/16Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic and Yann Sommer at the end of the game REUTERS/Darren StaplesLivepic

PARIS Switzerland edged closer to a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2016 when they fought back to draw 1-1 with Romania in a lively Group A game at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Switzerland, who kicked off the tournament with a 1-0 win over Albania, squandered several opportunities and had to wait for a powerful angled half-volley from winger Admir Mehmedi to level the tie on 57 minutes.

Bogdan Stancu had put Romania in front from the penalty spot against the run of play on 18 minutes after Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner pulled Alexandru Chipciu's shirt in the box.

France, who beat Romania 2-1 in their opening game, will guarantee their last-16 place if they beat Albania later on Wednesday in Marseille.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Toby Davis)