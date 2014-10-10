Oct 10 Striker Ciprian Marica has been ruled out of the Romanian squad for the Euro 2016 Group F qualifiers against Hungary on Saturday and Finland three days later because of a foot injury.

"Marica will undergo surgery in Germany in the coming days," team doctor Pompiliu Popescu told reporters on Friday.

Marica's injury is a big blow for Romania coach Victor Piturca, as the 29-year-old forward is the current team's top scorer with 25 goals in 72 internationals. He netted the winner in Romania's 1-0 win at Greece in their group opener.

Piturca said that experienced defender Razvan Rat will be Romania's captain in the absence of regular skipper Marica.

"Initially, I wanted (Vlad) Chiriches to be captain but then I decided to give the armband to Rat," said Piturca, who was expected to name Tottenham Hotspur defender Chiriches as captain to boost his morale following some poor performances for his club in recent weeks.

"It's game number 99 for him and I hope he'll be fit to play against Finland too and make his 100th appearance." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov.; Editing by Steve Tongue)