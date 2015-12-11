Adrian Mutu of Romania celebrates his penalty goal against Hungary during their 2014 World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match in Budapest March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/Files

BUCHAREST Adrian Mutu, who mocked the previous coach by comparing him to TV comedy character Mr Bean, could return to Romania's squad for Euro 2016 if he started to play at a higher level than the Indian Super League.

Anghel Iordanescu, who took over as coach from Victor Piturca last year, offered hope on Friday of a recall for veteran striker Mutu who has not represented his country since March 2013 and now plays for Pune City.

"We want every player who could help the national team to return," Iordanescu told local media on the eve of the draw for Euro 2016. "I mean the players who for one reason or another are not in the team at the moment.

"Any player, even Adrian Mutu, but he needs to play in another competition, at a higher level."

Angered by Piturca's decision to leave him out of Romania's squad for the 2014 World Cup playoff against Greece in November 2013, Mutu mocked the coach by posting a bizarre image on Facebook.

The former Chelsea forward, who turns 37 next month, has said several times that he hopes a good spell with Pune could lead to a return for Euro 2016 in France, and the chance to become his country's record goalscorer outright.

He was out of the game for a year before joining Pune and he was assured by Iordanescu soon after joining the Indian club that he had a chance of playing in the finals.

"It's a huge motivation for me to keep going and I am taking it very seriously," said Mutu who also featured at Euro 2000 and 2008.

Romania struggled for goals in Euro 2016 qualifying, scoring 11 times in 10 games.

Mutu, who was twice banned for failing drug tests while with Chelsea and Fiorentina, has played 77 times for his country and netted 35 goals, level with the great Gheorghe Hagi.

