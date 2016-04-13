BUCHAREST Romania will play friendlies against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ukraine in Italy in the build-up to this year's European championship in France, the Romanian football federation (FRF) said.

The Romanians, who will stage a training camp in Italy between May 18 and 30, will face DR Congo on May 25 in Saint-Vincent and Ukraine in Turin four days later. They have also scheduled a friendly against Georgia on June 3.

Romania take on hosts France in the opening Euro 2016 match on June 10 in Paris. Switzerland and Albania are the other teams in Group A.

