MOSCOW Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Artur Yusupov has been called up to Russia's Euro 2016 squad to replace Igor Denisov who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The 32-year-old Dynamo Moscow midfielder, who has 54 caps, damaged a hamstring during Russia's 1-1 draw with Serbia in a friendly on Sunday in Monaco.

Yusupov, who won the first of his two caps in November 2015, did not have a long journey to join up with the squad as he had been staying in the same Monaco hotel on holiday.

"This is just the way it happened. After being on holiday for 14 days, of course I am going to be a bit out of shape," the 26-year-old told reporters.

"I don't really know what sort of physical condition I will be in."

Yusupov took part in Russia's first training session in Paris after the squad flew to the French capital late on Sunday.

"I was supposed to fly back to Moscow today," Yusupov said.

"I didn't even have my football boots with me and none of the clothes that I needed."

Russia play in Group B at Euro 2016, where they will face England, Slovakia and Wales. They open their campaign against England on Saturday.

