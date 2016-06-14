LILLE, France, June 14 Russia fans will not repeat offences which could see the team thrown out of Euro 2016, coach Leonid Slutski said after UEFA imposed a suspended disqualification on the country on Tuesday after crowd trouble against England.

"We are sure that we are not going to be kicked out, there will be no injustice," Slutski told a news conference after UEFA brought charges of crowd disturbances, use of fireworks and racist behaviour against the Russian Football Union (RFU).

Masked Russia supporters charged at England fans, punching and kicking them, after the final whistle of the 1-1 Group B draw at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday.

Russia's fans were also involved in violent clashes with England supporters in the port city before and after the match.

European soccer's governing body said Russia would be expelled from the tournament if incidents of a similar nature happened inside the stadium at any of their matches, having also fined the RFU 150,000 euros ($ 168,300.00).

"We are sure that our supporters will not give (UEFA) any reasons to disqualify our team," said Slutski.

"We have addressed them through a public statement asking them to behave and I would like to do the same again. We need their support but it has to be within a legal framework."

Striker Artem Dzyuba added: "We are very happy to be here and it would be very stupid if we were to be disqualified."

Slutski also said Russia were the victims of a political campaign aimed at exonerating other fans involved in violence.

"I don't understand the reaction of the British media, they are portraying England fans like angels," he said.

"We don't want any politics in football.

"Fans are more or less the same everywhere. The majority come to watch football and some go to matches to cause trouble. I don't think only the Russian fans were to blame for the violence.

"And it's not just England and Russia fans who were involved in fighting at this tournament, others have clashed too."

Northern Ireland supporters were involved in ugly exchanges with locals in the city of Nice that left seven people hurt ahead of their 1-0 defeat by Poland on Sunday.

Russia play Slovakia in Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium on Wednesday and then take on group leaders Wales in their final group match in Toulouse next Monday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)