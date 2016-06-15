Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
LILLE, France, June 15 Slovakia deepened Russia's woes with classy first-half goals from Vladimir Weiss and Marek Hamsik in a tense 2-1 victory in Euro 2016 Group B on Wednesday.
Just 24 hours after UEFA told Russia it would be expelled from the tournament if their fans caused more crowd trouble, the Slovaks outplayed them for large parts of a match contested under a closed roof because of forecasts of heavy rain.
Slovakia, after losing their opening clash 2-1 to Wales, took the lead in the 32nd minute when midfielder Hamsik hit a superb long ball to Weiss who cut inside the left-hand side of the box and curled his shot inside the far post.
Just before halftime Hamsik picked up a short corner on the left and struck his own superb curling shot across the goal and inside the right hand post.
Russia made the last 10 minutes intense with a header from Denis Glushakov but the Slovaks survived, leaving Russia with a point from a draw with England at the weekend when their fans were involved in violent clashes with opposition supporters. (Writing by Adrian Warner; editing by Ken Ferris)
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala