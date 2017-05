LILLE, France Russia and Slovakia will play their Euro 2016 Group B match indoors on Wednesday, with the roof of the Stadium Pierre-Mauroy closed due to forecasts of heavy rain.

A UEFA spokesman said the roof, which had been closed before fans arrived for the 1300 GMT kick-off, would remain shut for the match "because of the weather conditions and in order to protect the pitch".

