TOULOUSE, France Russia have made four changes for a match against Wales that they need to win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

Dmitri Kombarov comes in at full back in place of Georgi Schennikov and the midfield, changed at halftime in the 2-1 defeat by Slovakia, has been revamped again.

Denis Glushakov, Pavel Mamaev and Roman Shirokov all start weth Roman Neustadter, Oleg Shatov and Aleksandr Golovin missing out.

Wales, who have three points and will go through with a draw as long as Slovakia do not beat Group B leaders England, have made one change from team that started the 2-1 loss to the English.

Burnley striker Sam Vokes gets his first chance for Wales at Euro 2016 in place of Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored the winning goal in the opening game against Slovakia.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will play behind Vokes.

Joe Ledley again starts in midfield, barely six weeks after breaking a leg, and Wales are expected to stick to their system of three men in defence with wing backs.

