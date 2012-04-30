MOSCOW Dick Advocaat will quit as Russia coach after Euro 2012, the Dutchman said on Monday without going into details about his decision.

"It's true that I will leave my job after the European championship," the 64-year-old, who had replaced Dutch compatriot Guus Hiddink following Russia's failure to qualify for the 2010 World Cup, told local media.

"I don't want to give the reason just yet but one thing I can say for sure - it's not because of money."

Advocaat has had previous spells as a national coach with his native Netherlands, the UAE and South Korea as well as successful stints at club level with the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Glasgow Rangers.

Russian FA chief Sergei Fursenko, who had known Advocaat since their days together at Zenit St Petersburg, persuaded the Dutchman to quit his previous job as Belgium coach after just six months by offering him a two-year contract with an option to extend it for another two years following June's Euros.

In 2006, then Zenit president Fursenko hired Advocaat and in his first full season the following year he steered the club to their first national title in nearly a quarter of a century, becoming the first foreign coach to achieve the feat.

In 2008, he led the side to victory in the UEFA Cup.

Local media reported that the relationship between the duo had cooled in recent months, prompting Advocaat to leave on his own rather than being forced to do so.

Reports said Advocaat had wanted to sign a new deal before the Euros while Fursenko preferred to wait and would only offer a new contract if Russia at least made the quarter-finals in Poland and Ukraine after reaching the last four at Euro 2008 under Hiddink.

Reports also said Fursenko would likely to hire a Russian coach this time round, with Russia under-23 boss Nikolai Pisarev being mentioned as a front-runner for the job.