MOSCOW Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic may miss Tuesday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Group G leaders Austria after sustaining a muscle injury near his ribs during the 1-0 defeat by Russia.

"I felt something tighten when I went up to compete for a header," Ibrahimovic told reporters following Saturday's game.

"I couldn't continue, no chance," he said after being replaced by Ola Toivonen at halftime.

"Let's see what happens tomorrow. If it's a pulled muscle then you have to let it rest," added the 33-year-old Paris St Germain striker, his country's all-time top scorer.

Russia's win put them on 11 points, one behind second-placed Sweden. Austria, who have 16 points, host Moldova later on Saturday.

