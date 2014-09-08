Russia's Artem Dzyuba (front) fights for the ball against Liechtenstein's Mario Frick during their Euro 2016 Group G qualifying soccer match at the Arena Khimki outside Moscow, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia were helped by two own goals as they began their Euro 2016 Group G qualifying campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of Liechtenstein at the Arena Khimki on Monday.

The first own goal came after four minutes, Sergei Ignashevich's free kick from long range taking a big deflection off Martin Buechel.

Russia then had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead but were let down by wayward finishing by Alexander Kokorin and Denis Cheryshev.

The home team enjoyed their second slice of luck five minutes into the second half.

Alan Dzagoev was put through on goal and after his shot came back off goalkeeper Peter Jehle, the ball bounced into the path of Franz Burgmeier who deflected it into his own net.

Further goals from Spartak Moscow pair Dmitry Kombarov (penalty) and Artem Dzyuba, playing in his first international since August 2013, completed a comfortable victory for Fabio Capello's side.

