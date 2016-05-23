MOSCOW Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev will miss out on Euro 2016 after breaking a bone in his foot playing for CSKA Moscow, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on its website on Sunday.

Krasnodar's Dmitri Torbinski, 32, has been called up to replace the 25-year-old Dzagoev, who broke a metatarsal during CSKA's 1-0 win over Rubin Kazan on Saturday as he helped the club win the Russian Premier League title.

"This is a big loss for us. It's sad because he was in great form," RFU president Vitaly Mutko told the TASS news agency. "Dzagoev will be replaced by Torbinski. He's a great guy and a great player."

Torbinski, who has scored twice in 28 games for Russia, made his debut in 2007 and helped the national team reach the Euro 2008 semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners Spain.

Russia have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2016, where they will face England, Slovakia and Wales.

