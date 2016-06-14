MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russian sporting officials and groups should use all their influence to ensure Russian soccer fans behave themselves at the Euro 2016 tournament.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments after France began to deport some Russian fans after serious clashes involving Russians around the England-Russia game in Marseille on Saturday.

