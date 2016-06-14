PARIS, June 14 The Russian national football team has been handed a suspended disqualification from Euro 2016 and a 150,000-euro ($168,300.00) fine after their fans were involved in violent clashes in Marseille, the governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

"Charges relating to crowd disturbances, use of fireworks and racist behaviour had been brought against the RFU (Russian Football Union)," UEFA said in a statement.

It said the ethics committee had decided to impose a fine of 150,000 euros and a suspended disqualification of the Russian national team until the end of the tournament.

"Such suspension will be lifted if incidents of a similar nature (crowd disturbances) happen inside the stadium at any of the remaining matches of the Russian team during the tournament." ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Irish)