Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday sanctions on the Russian Football Union imposed by UEFA were excessive, R-Sport news agency reported.
"The punishment is excessive, but we cannot influence it. The fine is enormous as the Russian Football Union is a non-commercial organisation. There is no sense in appealing," R-Sport quoted Mutko as saying.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.