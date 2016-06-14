Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko reacts during an interview in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday sanctions on the Russian Football Union imposed by UEFA were excessive, R-Sport news agency reported.

"The punishment is excessive, but we cannot influence it. The fine is enormous as the Russian Football Union is a non-commercial organisation. There is no sense in appealing," R-Sport quoted Mutko as saying.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs)