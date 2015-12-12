Factbox: Timeline of new French president's first month in office
PARIS France will choose on Sunday either centrist Emmanuel Macron or far-right Marine Le Pen as the eighth president of the Fifth Republic.
PARIS Dec 12 Schedule of the 2016 European Championship finals which will be held in France from June 10-July 10:
GROUP A
June 10 1900 Saint-Denis France v Romania
June 11 1300 Lens Albania v Switzerland
June 15 1600 Paris Romania v Switzerland
June 15 1900 Marseille France v Albania
June 19 1900 Lyon Romania v Albania
June 19 1900 Lille Switzerland v France
GROUP B
June 11 1600 Bordeaux Wales v Slovakia
June 11 1900 Marseille England v Russia
June 15 1300 Lille Russia v Slovakia
June 16 1300 Lens England v Wales
June 20 1900 Toulouse Russia v Wales
June 20 1900 Saint-Etienne Slovakia v England
GROUP C
June 12 1600 Nice Poland v Northern Ireland
June 12 1900 Lille Germany v Ukraine
June 16 1600 Lyon Ukraine v Northern Ireland
June 16 1900 Saint-Denis Germany v Poland
June 21 1600 Marseille Ukraine v Poland
June 21 1600 Paris Northern Ireland v Germany
GROUP D
June 12 1300 Paris Turkey v Croatia
June 13 1300 Toulouse Spain v Czech Republic
June 17 1600 Saint-Etienne Czech Republic v Croatia
June 17 1900 Nice Spain v Turkey
June 21 1900 Lens Czech Republic v Turkey
June 21 1900 Bordeaux Croatia v Spain
GROUP E
June 13 1600 Saint-Denis Ireland v Sweden
June 13 1900 Lyon Belgium v Italy
June 17 1300 Toulouse Italy v Sweden
June 18 1300 Bordeaux Belgium v Ireland
June 22 1900 Lille Italy v Ireland
June 22 1900 Nice Sweden v Belgium
GROUP F
June 14 1600 Bordeaux Austria v Hungary
June 14 1900 Saint-Etienne Portugal v Iceland
June 18 1600 Marseille Iceland v Hungary
June 18 1900 Paris Portugal v Austria
June 22 1600 Saint-Denis Iceland v Austria
June 22 1600 Lyon Hungary v Portugal
Round of 16
June 25 1300 Saint-Etienne Runner-up Group A v Runner-up C - Match 1
June 25 1600 Paris Winner B v Third-place A/C/D - Match 2
June 25 1900 Lens Winner D v Third-place B/E/F - Match 3
June 26 1300 Lyon Winner A v Third-place C/D/E - Match 4
June 26 1600 Lille Winner C v Third-place A/B/F - Match 5
June 26 1900 Toulouse Winner F v Runner-up E - Match 6
June 27 1600 Saint-Denis Winner E v Runner-up D - Match 7
June 27 1900 Nice Runner-up B v Runner-up F - Match 8
Quarter-finals
June 30 1900 Marseille: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 3 - QF1
July 1 1900 Lille Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6 - QF2
July 2 1900 Bordeaux Winner Match 5 v Winner Match 7 - QF3
July 3 1900 Saint-Denis Winner Match 4 v Winner Match 8 - QF4
Semi-finals
July 6 1900 Lyon Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 - SF1
July 7 1900 Marseille Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 - SF2
Final
July 10 1900 Saint-Denis Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)
PARIS France will choose on Sunday either centrist Emmanuel Macron or far-right Marine Le Pen as the eighth president of the Fifth Republic.
Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.