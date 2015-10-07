LONDON Watford forward Ikechi Anya has been ruled out of Scotland's Euro 2016 tie at home to Poland on Thursday, manager Gordon Strachan said.

"Ikechi is not going to make it, he has a tight calf so he has gone back to get treatment at Watford," Strachan told a news conference.

Anya, who qualified to play for Nigeria, England and Romania but chose the Scots, has been an important player for them in Group D.

Scotland lie fourth but hope that victories against Poland and in Sunday's match against Gibraltar will leave them above the Poles to earn a play-off berth.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)