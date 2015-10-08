Football - Scotland v Poland - UEFA Euro 2016 Qualifying Group D - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 8/10/15Scotland's David Marshall looks dejected after Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal for PolandAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Poland stayed on course to reach Euro 2016 after Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to grab a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Scotland, whose hopes of qualifying ended on Thursday.

Poland stayed second in Group D with 18 points and know that victory at home to Ireland, who also have 18 points, in their final match on Sunday will book their spot in the tournament.

Scotland, who had led until the dying seconds of the game at Hampden Park, a result that would have kept alive their qualification hopes, are now out of the race with 12 points from nine matches.

Lewandowski continued his prolific form when he opened the scoring in the third minute, sliding the ball beneath Scotland keeper David Marshall.

The hosts drew level with a rasping left-footed shot from Matt Ritchie beyond the reach of Poland keeper Lukasz Fabianski on the stroke of halftime.

Better was to come for the Scots when Steven Fletcher curled home a superb effort in the second half, whipping the home crowd into a frenzy.

That enthusiasm was dampened, however, when news filtered through that Ireland were beating Germany and a sour end to the evening was completed when Lewandowski levelled four minutes into stoppage time, squeezing the ball in from close range.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)