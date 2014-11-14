GLASGOW Nov 14 Shaun Maloney's moment of sublime skill gave Scotland their first home victory over Ireland in 53 years as they beat their neighbours 1-0 in their Euro 2016 Group D qualifier at Celtic Park on Friday.

Maloney struck in the 75th minute curling the ball past David Forde following a well-worked corner to break the deadlock in a game played at a breakneck pace, oozing passion and endless physical challenges.

Ireland introduced Robbie Keane from the bench three minutes after the goal but the top scorer in Euro qualifying history could not find a way through the brave ranks of Scottish defenders, who repelled a frenetic series of Irish attacks to hold on for victory.

The win means Scotland join Ireland and Germany on seven points, three behind group leaders Poland. Georgia have three points with Gibraltar bottom of the group with no points and no goals scored.

