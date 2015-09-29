LONDON, Sept 29 Aberdeen full-back Graeme Shinnie has been given his first call-up to Scotland's squad for the crucial Euro 2016 Group D qualifiers at home to Poland and away to Gibraltar, manager Gordon Strachan announced on Tuesday.

Shinnie joined Scottish league leaders Aberdeen in the summer and has impressed in their flying start to the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' uncapped midfielder Kevin MacDonald and Blackburn Rovers striker Jordan Rhodes, who has scored five goals in his last four games, are also named.

Scotland, fourth in Group D, are outsiders after losing to Georgia and Germany earlier this month, but could still qualify for a play-off spot.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn herman)