Oct 11 Scotland dominated their Euro 2016 qualifier against Georgia but ultimately were grateful to settle for a 28th-minute own goal to gift them their first victory of the campaign at Ibrox on Saturday.

Gordon Strachan's improving team, who gave world champions Germany a scare before succumbing to defeat last month, opened their account in Group D thanks to a little bit of good fortune amid their monopoly of possession and territory.

The key moment came midway through the first half when Georgia's goalkeeper, Giorgi Loria, failed to deal with a teasing cross from Andrew Roberston, only succeeding in pushing the ball out to Shaun Maloney on the right edge of the box.

Loria did well to stop the Wigan Athletic midfielder's sweetly-struck shot but was left roaring in exasperation as the ball rebounded off the back of Akaki Khubutia's legs and trickled into the net.

It seemed that the rejuvenated Scots, who had been on a six-match unbeaten streak before the Germany defeat, must add to the tally as they marauded towards the Georgians' goal for much of the game.

In between their best chances, spurned by James Morrison and Steven Naismith, the home side seemed increasingly nervy as the game became stretched in the dying minutes and relief filled the Glasgow stadium as Irakli Dzaria struck Georgia's only clear-cut chance of the game way wide in the 79th minute. (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)