LONDON Nov 13 Scotland midfielder James McArthur has been forced to withdraw from the Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Ireland on Friday, his club Crystal Palace said on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk) on Thursday.

McArthur, who has 17 caps, suffered a calf injury in training and will also miss the friendly against England on Tuesday.

Scotland are third in Group D, three points behind unbeaten Ireland and Poland.

