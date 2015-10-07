Soccer-Ajax reach Europa League final despite defeat at Lyon
LYON, France, May 11 Ajax Amsterdam weathered an Olympique Lyonnais storm to reach the Europa League final 5-4 on aggregate after suffering a 3-1 away defeat on Thursday.
LONDON Oct 7 Watford forward Ikechi Anya has been ruled out of Scotland's Euro 2016 tie at home to Poland on Thursday, manager Gordon Strachan said.
"Ikechi is not going to make it, he has a tight calf so he has gone back to get treatment at Watford," Strachan told a news conference.
Anya, who qualified to play for Nigeria, England and Romania but chose the Scots, has been an important player for them in Group D.
Scotland lie fourth but hope that victories against Poland and in Sunday's match against Gibraltar will leave them above the Poles to earn a play-off berth. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)
May 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 11, second leg Manchester United (England) - Celta Vigo (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Celta Vigo - Manchester United 0-1. Manchester United win 2-1 on aggregate. Olympique Lyon (France) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Olympique Lyon 4-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 5-4 on aggregate.