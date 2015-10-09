LONDON UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Scotland and Poland on Friday after 21 supporters were arrested for causing trouble during and after the Euro 2016 qualifier in Glasgow on Thursday.

UEFA have charged the Scottish FA after fans invaded the Hampden Park pitch following the 2-2 draw, accusing the host nation of "insufficient organization" and for stairways at the stadium being blocked.

The Polish FA have been charged because some of their fans fought with stewards, threw objects and set off and threw fireworks.

The cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary on 22 Oct. 2015, UEFA said in a statement.

The result, coupled with Ireland's 1-0 win over world champions Germany in Dublin meant Scotland lost any hope of qualifying for next year's finals in France.

The trouble came after police officers had earlier warned fans over fears that some Polish supporters bought tickets for the Scotland section at the stadium.

Security was stepped up in and around the stadium as well as on trains going to and from the game.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police arrested 21 people for minor offences in and around Hampden relating to the Scotland v Poland match."

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)