Football Soccer - Iceland v Hungary - EURO 2016 - Group F - Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France - 18/6/16Police before the game REUTERS/Eddie KeoghLivepic

PARIS Hungarian fans and police forces scuffled in Marseille's stadium on Saturday ahead of a Euro 2016 Iceland v Hungary match.

A Reuters witness saw police officers enter the stands in the Stade Velodrome.

Euro 2016 has been marred by violence, especially in Marseille last weekend when Russian fans confronted English supporters before, during and after the Russia v England game.

