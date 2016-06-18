Wenger's future at Arsenal will be decided after FA Cup final
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future at the club will be made at a board meeting following their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.
PARIS Hungarian fans and police forces scuffled in Marseille's stadium on Saturday ahead of a Euro 2016 Iceland v Hungary match.
A Reuters witness saw police officers enter the stands in the Stade Velodrome.
Euro 2016 has been marred by violence, especially in Marseille last weekend when Russian fans confronted English supporters before, during and after the Russia v England game.
(Reporting by Pawel Kopczynski; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by John Irish)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future at the club will be made at a board meeting following their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.
LISBON Portugal's famously pragmatic coach Fernando Santos says beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to football, and to be criticised is the fate of all geniuses - whether artists, composers or Cristiano Ronaldo.