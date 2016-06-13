MARSEILLE, France A judge jailed two British soccer fans on Monday for their involvement in the street violence in Marseille at the opening of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

Alexander Booth, a 20-year-old cook, was sentenced to two months in prison, while psychiatric nurse Ian Hepworth received a three-month term.

"I'm truly sorry. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but I'm no hooligan," Booth told the judge before his sentence was read.

Both men will be barred from entering France for two years.

