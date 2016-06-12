Football Soccer - England v Russia - EURO 2016 - Group B - Stade V?lodrome, Marseille, France - 11/6/16England fans try to escape trouble in the stadium at full time REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/ Livepic

MOSCOW The Russian Football Union will probably by fined by UEFA for the behaviour of Russian fans in Marseille, Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday, R-Sport news agency reported.

"We will have a fine from UEFA, so I understand. We behaved incorrectly," Mutko said, adding that Russian officials will investigate what happened and there were "many nuances".

His comments follow violent scenes at a Euro 2016 game between England and Russia on Saturday evening.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)