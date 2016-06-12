Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Marseille, France 11/6/16 Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS European soccer's governing body, UEFA, said on Sunday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Russian Football Union following crowd disturbances at the end of the Russia-England Euro 2016 match in Marseille.

Russian fans charged their English counterparts moments after the final whistle on Saturday, punching and kicking retreating England supporters, some of whom were forced to scale barriers to escape.

UEFA said a decision on sanctions would be made within the next few days, once Russia had been able to submit written statements.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough)