Slovakia's impressive Euro 2016 qualifying campaign continued after three first-half goals secured a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg on Friday and kept them top of Group C with maximum points after five games.

Adam Nemec volleyed Slovakia in front on 10 minutes when he pounced on the rebound after Jan Durica's free-kick hit the crossbar and winger Vladimir Weiss added a second midway through the first half.

Slovakia continued to carve Luxembourg open at will and defender Peter Pekarik scored the hosts' third just before the break when he burst into the box and placed the ball past Jonathan Joubert.

Slovakia, who beat holders Spain in October, are on 15 points, three ahead of the European champions and six more than third-placed Ukraine.

