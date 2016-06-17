NICE, France Three Spanish "ultras" fans were arrested in the southern city of Nice for carrying neo-Nazi banners and another three for trying to bring flares into the stadium ahead of Spain's Euro 2016 match against Turkey, regional police said on Friday.

French authorities have been cracking down on more radical fan groups after clashes in Marseille last week marred the start of the month-long European Championsip football tournament.

Tournament organiser UEFA has also imposed a strict ban on all flares entering stadiums, although at several games fans have managed to get them inside.

