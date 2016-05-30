MADRID May 30 Spain defender Dani Carvajal is in danger of missing the European Championship after tests revealed a leg muscle injury.

Carvajal started for Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid but left the pitch in tears six minutes into the second half.

"After the tests carried out today at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, the player Daniel Carvajal has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to the right iliopsoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement on Monday.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque included the 24-year-old right back in his provisional Euro 2016 squad but Carvajal is facing at least two weeks on the sidelines, local media reported.

Carvajal earned his first cap for Spain in August 2014 and has made four further appearances for the two-time defending European Champions.

Del Bosque faces a dilemma ahead of announcing his final 23-man squad on Tuesday. If Carvajal is left out, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will be his likely replacement.

A regular in Spain's Under-21 squad, Bellerin made his senior debut in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bosnia and has remained with the squad.

Bellerin had a strong season with Arsenal, starting 45 games in all competitions, including 36 in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was named in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) team of the year.

Spain begin their European title defence against the Czech Republic on June 13 in Toulouse. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)