Player David Villa speaks on stage during the unveiling of the new home jersey for the New York City Football Club in New York November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

MADRID Spain forward Diego Costa will miss the holders' Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Ukraine on Friday and a friendly away to Netherlands four days later due to a hamstring injury sustained playing for Chelsea at the weekend.

Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) medical staff confirmed the injury in tests in Madrid and Costa has withdrawn from the squad, the RFEF said on Spain's official website (www.sefutbol.com) on Tuesday.

"Diego Costa will return to Chelsea where he will undergo the corresponding medical treatment," the federation added.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has already drafted Juanmi in as cover, the 21-year-old Malaga forward winning his first call-up after representing Spain at junior level.

Del Bosque said Costa, who missed Spain's previous two games due to injury concerns, had complained of feeling "jinxed".

"He has a muscle tear and he wasn't going to play but the lad wanted to come and be examined by our doctors, to make himself available and so that nobody was suspicious," Del Bosque told Spanish radio.

"As far as I am concerned he didn't have to come because there is maximum confidence in the player and the logical thing would have been not to come but he wanted to be with us," added the 64-year-old.

"He says he has bad luck and that it seems like someone has jinxed him. That's what people say when they really want to come and I hope he is able to join us again soon."

With four matches played, Spain are second in Euro 2016 qualification Group C on nine points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and level with Ukraine.

The friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 31 is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final and the first time the teams clash since Netherlands crushed Spain 5-1 in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)