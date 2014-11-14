Barcelona Nov 14 Spain goalkeeper David de Gea will miss their Euro 2016 qualifier with Belarus on Saturday after injuring a finger in training, said national team doctor Oscar Celada.

"Tomorrow he will definitely not be ready to play," Celada told Marca on Friday referring to the Manchester United stopper.

De Gea, who was injured making a save from striker Paco Alcacer, played in Spain's previous qualifier against Luxembourg in place of usual first-choice Iker Casillas who was off form.

"The keeper David de Gea was forced to stop training after suffering an injury to the fifth finger of his right hand," read a statement on sefutbol, the national team's official website.

"Having suffered a similar situation in the past, De Gea will remain with the squad and will wait to see how he improves."

Spain, second in Group C with six points from three games, three points behind Slovakia, have a friendly with Germany on Tuesday after hosting Belarus at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ken Ferris)