Football Soccer - Spain v Bosnia and Herzegovina - International Friendly - St. Gallen, Switzerland - 29/05/16. Spain's Manuel Agudo Nolito reacts after scoring his first goal REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MADRID, Celta Vigo winger Nolito is hoping his impressive performance for Spain in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bosnia will earn him a place in the country's Euro 2016 squad.

The 29-year-old, making his seventh international appearance, scored twice in the friendly in St Gallen, Switzerland.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will name his final squad on Tuesday.

"I try to do the best I can just as I do in my club. I have the confidence of the coach. We know that in this national team there is a very high level but dreaming is free and we will see who ends up making the final squad," Nolito told the Spanish football federation website.

Nolito scored 12 goals and set up seven others in 29 league games to help Celta finish sixth in La Liga last season.

Spain play two more friendlies, against South Korea and Georgia, before beginning their European Championship title defence against the Czech Republic on June 13.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)