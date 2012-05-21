Fernando Torres and Juan Mata (R) of Chelsea celebrate with the UEFA Champions League trophy after their final soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MADRID Chelsea duo Fernando Torres and Juan Mata were called up to Spain's provisional squad for Euro 2012 on Monday, two days after helping their club defeat Bayern Munich to win the Champions League final.

Striker Torres, who scored the winner in the Euro 2008 final, and winger Mata will join up with their team mates in St Gallen, Switzerland on May 25 where the squad are due to play a warm up match, the Spanish football federation said in a statement.

Coach Vicente del Bosque named a provisional 21-man squad last week, but due to the Champions League final and King's Cup final, between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on Friday, has called up a number of fringe players to make up numbers.

Del Bosque will name his final list to defend their European title on May 27, when Torres will find out whether he has made the cut after an inconsistent season at Stamford Bridge.

Torres said on Sunday that he had had the worst moments of his career with Chelsea this season and needed clarity about his future role with the London club.

Torres told Spanish sports daily As he was bitterly disappointed at being left out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final and said if it had not been for the support of the fans during a difficult campaign he would have "thrown in the towel".

