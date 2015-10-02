MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has overlooked striker Diego Costa and recalled midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the holders' final two Euro 2016 Group C qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine this month.

Chelsea's Costa is suspended for the match against Luxembourg in Logrono in a week's time but would have been available for the game in Kiev three days later. He was replaced on the 23-man roster by Juventus striker Alvaro Morata.

Thiago, who is back on good form at Bayern Munich after a series of knee problems and last played for La Roja in a friendly against Italy in March 2014, comes in as cover for injured pair Andres Iniesta and Koke.

Del Bosque said the decision to leave Brazil-born Costa out was taken after he was booked in Spain's 1-0 win away to Macedonia last month and was not a result of the player's disciplinary problems in the Premier League.

Costa was banned for three domestic matches by the English FA last month after being found guilty of violent conduct in a match against Arsenal.

"I did not like what happened in the Premier League, I don't think it was edifying," Del Bosque told a news conference at Spain's training base outside Madrid on Friday.

"He can't play the first match and we preferred not to bring him," he added. "He is not playing badly, we’ll select him in the future if everything goes normally."

Spain can make sure of their place at the tournament in France next year with a win against minnows Luxembourg, who are second-from-bottom in the section.

Del Bosque's side have 21 points from eight matches, two ahead of Slovakia, who host Belarus on Friday. Ukraine are third on 16 points ahead of their match away to bottom side Macedonia.

Del Bosque also recalled Celta Vigo winger Nolito, Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano and Real Sociedad center back Inigo Martinez, with Bayern fullback Juan Bernat and Sevilla midfielder Vitolo missing out.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Inigo Martinez (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), David Silva (Manchester City), Isco (Real Madrid), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Bruno Soriano (Villarreal), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Juan Mata (Manchester United)

Forwards: Pedro (Chelsea), Paco Alcacer (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Nolito (Celta Vigo)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)