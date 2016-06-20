ST ETIENNE, France, June 20 England drew 0-0 with Slovakia on Monday to finish second in Euro 2016 Group B and qualify for the knockout phase behind Wales who beat Russia 3-0 in their final match.

Wales top the group with six points ahead of England on five, one ahead of Slovakia who should also reach the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

England, who made six changes from the side that started their 2-1 win over Wales, dominated the first half and Jamie Vardy missed a good chance to put them ahead.

England continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession after halftime but there were few clear opportunities. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)