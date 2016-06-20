ST ETIENNE, France England manager Roy Hodgson has changed more than half of his team for Monday's Euro 2016 match with Slovakia, including leaving out captain Wayne Rooney.

Jordan Henderson replaces Rooney in midfield, while strikers Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy start in place of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, having come on for them at halftime and scored a goal apiece in the 2-1 win over Wales last Thursday.

Hodgson also replaced both full backs, bringing in Nathaniel Clyne and Ryan Bertrand, and gave Jack Wilshere his first start of the tournament in midfield for a Group B match in which a win would guarantee England top spot and a favourable last 16 draw.

Slovakia, third in the standings, are unchanged from the side that beat Russia 2-1 in their last game.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Ken Ferris)