STOCKHOLM Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic has remained tight-lipped about his future at club and international level, telling reporters on Wednesday that he would let them know his plans when he was good and ready.

Rumours linking the 34-year-old free agent to Manchester United and Malmo, as well as speculation that he would announce the end to his international career, have gathered steam but a relaxed Ibrahimovic opted to avoid discussing his future.

"I want you to still write a lot of stories, so I get excited when I see them, because I want to see who is making up the best story," he told reporters at Sweden's training camp, where the side are preparing for the Euro 2016 finals in France.

"When I'm tired of it, I'll let you know where I will go."

The striker did manage to refute a suggestion that he might play half a season for Swedish league leaders and his first club Malmo before joining another side at the beginning of 2017.

"I'm still not interested in the Allsvenskan (Swedish league). I'm too good for the Allsvenskan," he stated, without giving any more hints about his next destination after he completed four trophy-laden seasons with French champions Paris St Germain last month.

Speaking in the west coast town of Bastad where the Swedes are training ahead of their final pre-tournament friendly against Wales, Ibrahimovic stonewalled questions from reporters about his post-Euro 2016 plans.

"It's nothing I've thought about, nothing I've invested any energy in," he said when asked if he intended to bring his international career to a close.

Sweden's all-time leading goal scorer did, however, reveal that he was back in full training following a calf muscle injury that caused him to miss the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Malmo on Monday.

With the U.S. State Department issuing a warning about possible attacks in Europe during events like the European Championship, Ibrahimovic said he would not be unduly worried.

"After the tragic events in Paris (last November), the security has been heightened considerably, you see military guys on the street," he explained.

"Ahead of this championship I know that they have stepped it up a lot. One doesn't want something to happen. I believe the security will be in place.

"I hope that the people can enjoy the football, the players can enjoy playing football, and even those sitting at home -- let them enjoy it. I hope it will be a pleasure," he said.

Sweden have been drawn in Group E of the June 10-July 10 tournament alongside Belgium, Italy and Ireland, who they play first at the Stade de France on June 13.

