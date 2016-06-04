Sweden's forward and team captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends a press conference in Bastad, Sweden, on June 1, 2016, where the team stays for a training camp as part of preparations for the upcoming Euro 2016 European football championships. TT News Agency/Janerik... REUTERS

STOCKHOLM Sweden captain and record scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be allowed to leave the squad's Euro 2016 training camp to sign for Manchester United, coach Erik Hamren said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Paris St Germain, has been strongly linked in media reports to a reunion with former coach Jose Mourinho, who was named manager of the English Premier League side last week.

"We have days off. We plan our activities and the players can act based on that," a mildly irritated Hamren told reporters. "I'm not going to speculate about such things."

Ibrahimovic sat out Tuesday's drab goalless draw with Slovenia to rest a sore calf, but will start in Sweden's final pre-Euro 2016 friendly against Wales in Stockholm on Sunday.

The Swedes have named a strong starting team to face the Welsh and Hamren plans to use all six substitutions to get a good look at his fringe players.

"My idea is that as many as possible would get game time," he said.

"That won't be the case for the goalkeepers, but otherwise it is my hope that everyone will have some minutes in their legs before we go to France."

Sweden kick off their Group E campaign against Ireland in Paris on June 13 before facing Italy and Belgium.

